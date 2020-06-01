‘Foreign investment in SEZs to be encouraged’

LAHORE:Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday said all foreign investors and local entrepreneurs especially Chinese will be fully encouraged for Joint Ventures (JV) in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a prioritised Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of FIEDMC working under CPEC for development of Pakistan.

In a call on meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing here Sunday, he discussed that the matters of mutual national interest, including Chinese investment in Pakistan and co-operation in different sectors, including energy came under discussion.

The Chinese diplomat said the world confidence restored due to successful economic policies, peace and stability in Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Unfolding the features of business friendly foreign investment policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan Mian Kashif said that the foreign investors especially Chinese had evinced keen interest in investment in various small and medium-sized industrial sectors.

It’s positive to note that the world is recognising Pakistani economic development. The Pakistani government is making efforts to reform the ease of doing business and bringing structural reforms, he added.

He hoped that in the coming days China would be interested in more investments. Pakistan was taking all possible steps to attract Chinese investment to boost its economy.