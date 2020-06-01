Moderate rain likely

LAHORE:Moderate rain was witnessed at scattered places in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain started early morning and continued in spans at scattered places. The cool breeze also brought down the sizzling temperature into pleasurable phase. The Met officials said a Westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and is likely to persist in the upper parts till Tuesday. They predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm and heavy falls) is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast Balochistan and Islamabad.