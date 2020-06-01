Man City’s Mahrez has watches worth $370,000 stolen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez had three luxury watches worth more than Â£300,000 ($370,000) stolen when thieves raided his penthouse apartment, according to British media reports on Sunday.
More than Â£50,000 in cash along with Cartier bracelets and rare football shirts worth up to Â£150,000 were also taken from the Algeria international. The watches were reported to be a Â£230,000 Richard Mille timepiece, a Â£40,000 Rolex Daytona and a Â£35,000 Rolex Day Date. Mahrez, 29, was said to not have been at home when the offenders used a key fob to access his apartment and three others in the Manchester city centre block on April 24.