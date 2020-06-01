Man City’s Mahrez has watches worth $370,000 stolen

LONDON: Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez had three luxury watches worth more than Â£300,000 ($370,000) stolen when thieves raided his penthouse apartment, according to British media reports on Sunday.

More than Â£50,000 in cash along with Cartier bracelets and rare football shirts worth up to Â£150,000 were also taken from the Algeria international. The watches were reported to be a Â£230,000 Richard Mille timepiece, a Â£40,000 Rolex Daytona and a Â£35,000 Rolex Day Date. Mahrez, 29, was said to not have been at home when the offenders used a key fob to access his apartment and three others in the Manchester city centre block on April 24.