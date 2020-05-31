Perese signs for Bayonne

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAYONNE, France: Australian back Izaia Perese signed for French Top 14 club Bayonne on Saturday, despite being released by rugby league side the Brisbane Broncos over a drugs charge. The 23-year-old, who can play either as a winger or a centre, was charged on a drugs-related offence earlier this year and saw his contract ripped up by NRL side the Broncos. Released on bail, he was the beneficiary of a leniency measure allowing him to leave Australia.