Sun May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020

Perese signs for Bayonne

Sports

BAYONNE, France: Australian back Izaia Perese signed for French Top 14 club Bayonne on Saturday, despite being released by rugby league side the Brisbane Broncos over a drugs charge. The 23-year-old, who can play either as a winger or a centre, was charged on a drugs-related offence earlier this year and saw his contract ripped up by NRL side the Broncos. Released on bail, he was the beneficiary of a leniency measure allowing him to leave Australia.

