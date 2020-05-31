Charity filly Rainbow Applause making good progress

DURHAM: Rainbow Applause, the one-eyed filly who will run in support of NHS charities this season, is reported to be making good progress by trainer Rebecca Menzies.

The County Durham-based handler ran a competition on social media in April to name a two-year-old daughter of Camacho out of Dubai Sea, with the contest drawing more than 1,000 entries.

The filly was named Rainbow Applause, with any prize-money she earns and any profits made by her owners, the Rainbow Applause NHS Charity Racing Club, to be donated to charities directly associated with the NHS.

While racing is set to resume on Monday, Menzies is not anticipating an imminent start with the juvenile. She said: “She’s going to be a mid to late season two-year-old. She’s doing well and we’ve started doing some stalls work with her. She’s a nice filly and she’s got a really good attitude. She’s grown a lot since the new year, she’s going to be a big filly and hopefully she will turn out OK.”