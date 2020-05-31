LG dept training

LAHORE : The Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department is carrying out an extensive training programme not only for its top, middle and lower management staff but also for its other employees, including peons and security guards, who hold certificates of higher education.

It held a one week training session in all major districts of the Punjab for the union council secretaries of old system as well as peons and security guards having minimum matriculation certificates or other higher education qualifications.

"This is unprecedented and, in fact, a valuable step on part of Punjab Local Government Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi to provide such opportunity and respect to employees of lower rank having courage and intentions to move their career forward," said the director general of Local Government, Ms Asia Gul.

As many as 2,000 secretaries and 500 peons and security guards of the LG&CD Department across the province benefited from the training programme which was primarily on the newly-introduced Village Panchayat and Neighbourhood Councils Act 2019. Senior officers of LG&CD engaged the training staff by delivering lectures, interactive sessions and activities at the divisional and district offices across Punjab.

"Stress to such an extent upon training of our employees both officers and lower staff highlights our focus and concern for quality public service delivery in the local governments," added the special secretary of LG&CD and head of the training programme, Babar Aman Babar. Meanwhile, online training of grade 17 municipal officers of different cadres is also about to conclude in the first week of June. Moreover, the next training session will be on delimitation rules of Village Panchayat and Neighbourhood Councils.

Three faint

By Our Correspondent

Three people fell unconscious due to gas leakage in a shop near Pani Wala Talab on Saturday. Rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the three fainted people to a local hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.