Diatribe against Benazir Bhutto: Two PPP leaders approach police to lodge case against foreign lady

PESHAWAR: Two police stations in the provincial capital received applications from leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to seek registration of a case against an Islamabad-based foreign woman for her remarks about late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

PPP MPA Nighat Oakzai approached the Bhanamari Police Station while another party leader Zulfiqar Afghani submitted an application in Gulbahar Police Station. The PPP leaders through the application sought the lodging of a case against Cynthia Richie for using abusive language against Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. They said the remarks on Twitter have provoked the workers of the party and can result in law and order situation.

The complainants said the woman is living in Islamabad and has used derogatory remarks against their late leader. However, the police have yet to lodge the case. Police officials said this comes under the jurisdiction of the Federal Investigation Agency.

It has been learnt that an application has been moved at the FIA as well for lodging case against the foreigner who has been tweeting about Pakistan and its affairs over the last many months.