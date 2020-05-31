The half-hearted response towards the devastation wrought on our crops by the unprecedented locust swarms makes one shudder with fear. The damage will further destabilize our already fragile economy, compounding the harm done by the Covid-19 pandemic. The lethargy of the federal and provincial governments in confronting this threat has left farmers and agricultural landowners equally distraught.

India, also in the crosshairs of the swarm, is using vehicle mounted sprays and drones to counter the rampage. One wonders why the help of friendly countries like China and Turkey has not been solicited to counter the threat.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad