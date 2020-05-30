Firing at house

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Some persons allegedly opened firing at the residence of a local PPP activist in the cantonment area. When contacted, police said that an application had been received but the FIR would be registered after verification. No casualty was reported in the incident. Earlier, Atif Chaudhry and the rival party came across and both pointed their guns at each other and pulled the triggers but Atif’s gun did not go off. As a result he received injuries.