close
Sat May 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

Firing at house

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

Some persons allegedly opened firing at the residence of a local PPP activist in the cantonment area. When contacted, police said that an application had been received but the FIR would be registered after verification. No casualty was reported in the incident. Earlier, Atif Chaudhry and the rival party came across and both pointed their guns at each other and pulled the triggers but Atif’s gun did not go off. As a result he received injuries.

Latest News

More From Lahore