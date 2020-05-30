Tosha Khana reference: NAB court issues arrest warrants for Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has issued bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif in a graft case pertaining to the alleged receipt of luxury vehicles from the Tosha Khana by the former prime minister and former president Asif Ali Zardari during the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) regime.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani appeared before the court in the hearing on Friday. Judge Asghar Ali, who heard the case, granted a one-day exemption from hearing to Zardari.

At the outset of the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi told the court that summon notices for Sharif had been delivered to his Jati Umra residence but no one had appeared in court on his behalf.

Zardari’s counsel submitted a request seeking a one-day exemption from hearing for his client, saying he could not appear before the court due to health issues. The NAB prosecutor voiced his objections over Zardari’s medical reports and requested the court that the accused should come to the court.

The former president’s lawyer said NAB had raised objections on the medical reports without going through them. The court subsequently granted a one-day exemption from hearing to Zardari while issuing bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif. It also directed Sharif to ensure his attendance on June 11.

Earlier this month, the accountability court had summoned the accused to appear before it on May 29. NAB has alleged Zardari and Sharif had received luxury vehicles from Gillani allegedly through unlawful means.

The Tosha Khana is a department which stores gifts given to Pakistani heads of states and premiers by other countries. According to the gift depository rules, the presidents and prime ministers have to deposit any gifts they receive in the Tosha Khana as they are the property of the state — unless sold at an open auction. The rules, however, do allow officials to retain gifts with a market value of less than Rs10,000 without paying anything.—APP/News Desk