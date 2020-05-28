Mortar shells from Afghanistan kill man in Bajaur

KHAR: A man was killed and a girl sustained injures when mortar shells reportedly fired from Kunar province of Afghanistan in Bajaur district on Wednesday.

Locals said that two mortar shells fired from Afghanistan were landed in Gardao area of Salarzai. As a result, a resident identified as Bakhtullah, was killed while the daughter of Sher Badar Khan sustained injuries.

It was learnt that several cattle-heads were also perished in the incident. The elder of Turkhani and Utmankhel tribes have condemned the attack.