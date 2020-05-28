Youm-e-Takbeer being observed today

ISLAMABAD: In an emotional message on the occasion of 23rd anniversary of Pakistan’s maiden nuclear tests “Youm-e-Takbeer”, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has maintained that salute to Nawaz Sharif as no complexity and no sacrifice could come in his way to serve the nation and none will God willing shall become an obstacle in his endeavours.

Pakistan Zindabad. In her tweet, she said that Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us every year, narrated tale of Nawaz Sharif’s allegiance with his land; the tale that started with loyalties and culminates with fake sentences. “Ask each and every atom of the land and every drop of flowing waters of the rivers that it was who, decorated this orchard, made the frontiers and airs of the country invincible. And it was who, after sacrificing everything is still honouring his commitments with the nation and will continue to do so. Reply will be Salam Nawaz Sharif,” the central vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) added.

The anniversary of Pakistan’s six nuclear tests of May 28, 1998 is being observed throughout the country today (Thursday) as Youm-e-Takbeer. Pakistan conducted its test after India’s five tests made thirteen days earlier. Incidentally it was Thursday and today is again Thursday. Later, Nawaz Sharif who was prime minister of the country at that time and ordered for response to Indian tests despite international pressure including one came from US President Bill Clinton. The then US president offered Nawaz hefty amount of money and most sophisticated weapons for parrying the tests.

Nawaz Sharif did not budge to any pressure and interestingly some influential within the country were also not supportive of testing nuclear capabilities of the country due to imminent sanctions. The tests were carried out under mountains of Chagai in Balochistan that changed the surface colour of the mountains. Nawaz Sharif visited the site soon after the tests along with country’s scientists and engineers who made the tests possible. Dr Samar Mubarkmand and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan were also among the scientists who accompanied Nawaz Sharif in his visit to Chagai.