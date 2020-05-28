Usman Buzdar orders steps to protect crops from locust attack

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to take all necessary measures to protect the crops from the attack of locust.

He said that the departments concerned should remain alert for the protection of crops especially in the districts of Southern Punjab. He directed the department concerned to focus on aerial spray to contain locust attack besides speeding up the spray work through vehicles.

Usman Buzdar while instructing surveillance on daily basis to control locusts said that effective campaign should be carried out in a scientific manner to protect the crops. He said that keeping in view the present situation, the departments and institutions concerned would have to remain alert round-the-clock. He said that field officers should perform their duties in a vibrant manner.