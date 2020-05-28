close
Thu May 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 28, 2020

Govt claims receiving 100,966 calls for information

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 28, 2020

PESHAWAR: More than 100,000 calls have been received on the toll-free emergency helpline no (1700) of the Chief Minister e-Volunteer Programme launched to provide free information and facilitation to the public in the prevailing coronavirus situation.

An official handout said under the initiative, professional volunteers telephonically provide free advice, information and facilitation to the public related to various services, including coronavirus awareness, health, psychiatry, pharmacy, rescue, municipal, women and children protection, etc. The statement said during the period of one and half month (April 12 to May 22 ) up to 100,966 calls were received seeking information and advice. It said the callers were facilitated by the volunteers engaged under the Chief Minister E-Volunteer initiative being managed by the provincial Relief and Rehabilitation Department. In a statement, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan appreciated the efforts of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department for managing the operation of the E-Volunteer Programme.

Latest News

More From Peshawar