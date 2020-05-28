PHA workers get Eid gifts

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) distributed Eid gifts among its staff, especially gardeners here on Wednesday. An Eid gifts distribution ceremony was held for employees at PHA Headquarters Jilani Park in which Chairman PHA Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Director Headquarters PHA Mudassar Ijaz and other officers participated. A special prayer was also offered for the martyrs of PIA plane crash at the ceremony. On the occasion, Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani said PHA shares the joys and sorrows of its employees equally. PHA strives for the development and prosperity of the organisation in accordance with the constitution and law. Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed while addressing the function said that the gardeners and workers of Parks and Horticulture Authority are playing a vital role in the development of the organisation.