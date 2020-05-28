PML-N demands CM’s resignation over sugar

LAHORE:Punjab PML-N Secretary Information Azma Bukhari has demanded of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to resign after he was allegedly proved accomplice in the sugar scam.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan must also present himself before the Sugar Inquiry Commission to answer regarding giving approval of awarding sugar subsidy,” said Azma Bukhari while holding a press conference along with Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan at PMLN Model Town Secretariat on Wednesday.

“On one hand, it is on record that Sharif group has not exported sugar, while on the other hand Imran Khan was himself involved in sugar subsidy and export of the commodity despite its shortage in the country,” she said, adding that Imran Khan was victimising the opposition.

She said that PTI government was pointing fingers at Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while it was allegedly protecting the alleged real culprits and head of sugar cartel like Jahangir Tareen, Razzaque Daud, Asad Umer and Khusro Bakhtiar and his brother.

She said that wheat crisis was a bigger scandal than sugar scam in which Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was allegedly involved. “There is no investigation on increase in flour price, which was maneuvered by Chief Minister by posting favourite officials on key positions,” she said, adding that WhatsApp Chief Minister can no longer continue like this.

She dared Shahzad Akbar to show Imran Khan’s source of income, whose assets are increasing without any business. “Imran Khan had not paid any taxes before 2008,” she said, and asked Shahzad Akbar to show his own tax returns and alleged him to be working on someone’s payroll.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that present PTI was telling lies ever since it was installed, adding that the government’s policies had proved catastrophic as it had destroyed economy, mishandled the emergencies of coronavirus and locusts attack. He said that the prime minister had neither visited the plane crash site, nor visited agricultural fields under locusts attack to support the farmers in this crisis. “Sugar is being sold at Rs 85 per kg,” he asked, adding that Sharif family’s name was not mentioned in the sugar inquiry report.