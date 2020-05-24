Anti-viral drug effective against virus

WASHINGTON: Anti-viral drug remdesivir cuts recovery times in coronavirus patients, according to the full results of a trial published on Friday night, three weeks after America’s top infectious diseases expert said the study showed the medication has "clear-cut" benefits.

Complete results from the research, which was carried out by US government agency the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), were published by leading medical periodical the New England Journal of Medicine.

The United States authorized the emergency use of remdesivir in hospitals on May 1, followed by Japan, while Europe is considering following suit.