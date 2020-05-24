Call to probe plane crash

LAHORE : Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad has expressed his sorrow over the Karachi plane crash.

In a statement, he said, “In this hour of grief, we share sentiments of the bereaved families. People will think many times before travelling by air if this keeps happening in Pakistan. Condolences of the rulers are not enough.

The way previous and present governments have destroyed PIA and our tax money, they should be held accountable for it.” He said that a national commission of inquiry should be formed to probe the matter. “It is the responsibility of the federal government to remove the reservations of the provincial governments on the National Finance Commission. Instead of politicising corona, the government should test people for free. This year, Eid should be celebrated not in a traditional way but in moderation and on the occasion especially it is necessary to take care of those belonging to the working class and deprived sections of society,” he added.