Naseem vows to follow ICC guidelines

LAHORE: Fast bowler Naseem Shah has said that maintaining distance with teammates on the field when cricket resumes will be difficult but that the players will follow the guidelines as there's no other option.

The ICC on Friday issued guidelines for step-by-step return of cricket and one of the key guidelines stated that celebrations with body contact, and shared use of drink bottles, towels, and equipment can pose a risk in cricket and should be strongly discouraged. Naseem, 17, says that there's no other choice but to follow these guidelines.

“It will be difficult but we have to avoid the spread of this disease and for that we'll have to adopt the guidelines issued by the officials,” Naseem said here.

“This is for the time being and once things are normal, we'll be back to our routine on the field.” The young pacer said that he's aware that players are told not to apply saliva on the ball and said that he'll try to follow the guidelines on this issue. “Players are habitual of traditional manners to shine the ball but we have to follow what we are being told by officials,” he said.Naseem, who got his first central contract last week, said that he's happy to receive the contract from PCB and now looks forward to doing even better for the country. “Of course, I am happy to receive the contract,” he said. “I aim to do better for my team in every format.”

Naseem is also likely to be included in Pakistan's 25 men extended squad for England's tour this summer to play three Tests and three T20Is in a bio-secure environment and the young bowler is hopeful of learning from the experience of playing in England.