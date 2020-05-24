PTF to restart tennis activities in early June

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has decided to restart tennis activities at the PTF Complex in the first week of June following almost two and half months of lull period due to COVID-19 and government decision of lockdown.

PTF Senior Vice President Khawar Hayat told ‘The News’ that the activities will be started under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in June.

“We have decided to restart tennis activities under the new SOPs as players’ training is of utmost importance. Mainly we would concentrate on the singles event. There is good number of tennis players who were training at the National Tennis Centre (NTC) when the lockdown was imposed.

“We will need some time to get the things going at the NTC. We have players from different cities so they would be needing time to reach and get their acts together before restarting training.”

Khawar Hayat said the PTF was deeply concerned with all those supporting staff that were part of the training programme and all tennis related activities at the complex. “We have decided to restart tennis activities for their sake so that they could earn their livelihood.”

The PTF SVP admitted that coronavirus had come hard on the earning of sportsmen and related staff. “We would finalise SOPs before restarting events and hopefully would chalk up a plan to ensure the well-being and safety of all who would turn up at the complex.”

Pakistan is to host Japan for the Davis Cup World Group tie in September in Islamabad. “Training of top players is more important, keeping in mind the forthcoming Davis Cup tie against Japan to be hosted by Pakistan. So far the tie goes ahead as scheduled.”

Meanwhile, activities at the Islamabad Club and other tennis centres are getting to a slow start.