Cooling-off

Summer is upon us and with over 45 degree centigrade temperatures the use of electricity for cooling homes and offices will rise. The government can reduce some of the electricity usage by improving building efficiency using two principle methods.

First, the roofs and sun-facing walls of buildings should be painted white. One can also add a UV protection layer for improved protection from the heat if they can afford it. Second, most heat enters a building through the windows. This can be reduced by adding UV protection transparent sheets on the glass of all windows. These two measures can easily help reduce electricity usage for each home during the summer, while also creating new jobs. The government can advertise the guidelines, importance and need of this work and also highlight approved products and their prices.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar