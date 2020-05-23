Peshawar-based Ruet committee says Eid on Sunday

PESHAWAR: The chances of celebrating Eidul Fitr on the same day in the country brightened as the influential private Ruet-e-Hilal committee headed by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai announced here Friday that they have not received any witness of Shawal moon-sighting and therefore Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on Sunday.

The committee said the 30th of Ramazan would be observed today. It is not often that 30 days of fasting is completed during Ramazan according to the lunar calendar.

It is also rare for the Peshawar-based private Ruet-e-Hilal committee to announce the celebration of Eidul Fitr on the same day as the official, Mufti Munibur Rahman-led Ruet-e-Hilal committee. The official federal moon-sighting committee had not even convened its meeting on Friday.