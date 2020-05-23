Nawaz expresses grief over PIA plane crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over PIA plane crash in Karachi. In his message on Friday, the former premier while sympathizing with the families whose loved ones lost their lives in the unfortunate incident prayed for strength for them to bear this irreparable loss. He also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. He paid tributes to the PIA staff of the ill-fated flight.