PSP announces strategy to resolve public issues

Says party will either hold protests or approach court to get issues of citizens resolved

Pak Sarzameen Party President Anis Kaimkhani on Tuesday said his party, after its four-year untiring peaceful struggle, believed that the incumbent rulers were least concerned about the plight of the people. Announcing a “devise future course of action”, he said the party would either hold protests or approach the court to get the issues of Pakistani citizens resolved. He said this while addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Secretariat on Wednesday. “The federal and the provincial governments can only be moved into action either by the decision made by courts or by protests on the streets,” said Kaimkhani. “Therefore, the PSP has decided that after Eidul Fitr, we will either protest on the streets or will take up the matters to the courts.” He said the manner in which the 2018 elections were conducted was not concealed from anyone. “The PTI won 14 out of 21 national assembly seats from Karachi. The PSP accepted the unfair electoral results in the better interest of Pakistan, but in just 22 months the situation in Pakistan and especially in Sindh became more precarious,” he said. In Sindh, he said, children were dying from dog bites and malnutrition. “AIDS is spreading like a bush fire, agricultural lands are being destroyed, while Karachi, a city that gives 90 per cent of revenue to Sindh, has been turned into a garbage dumping yard,” he said. The PSP president said there were neither drinking water nor government jobs or scholarships for people in the city. Discussing the coronavirus pandemic, he said it was not known to the people whose directions should they follow during the pandemic. “The provincial government says the coronavirus pandemic exists, while the federation says it is not. In this political war between Sindh and the federation, the people have become victims of confusion and chaos,” he said. “Instead of working with an army of a hundred-and-fiftythousand councillors of the local bodies set up at the UC level, the Tiger Force has been announced. Nobody knows whether the socalled Tiger Force will work in Sindh or not,” he said He said the Pakistan People’s Party-led government had deliberately kept the people of Karachi jobless. “As many as 115 candidates got selected under the Sindh Public Service Commission, but ironically not even a single candidate from the Urdu speaking community was selected.” He said 15,000 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills, 1,600 employees of the Malir Development Authority and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board's thousands of employees were not being paid their salaries.