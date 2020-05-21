Bilawal asks PPP workers to celebrate Eid with simplicity

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on the directives of its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity.

“Party leaders and Workers should avoid Eid shopping and offered the Namaz-e-Eid (Eid Prayers) at Home and to observe the Eid with simplicity on the directives of the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” announced Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari on Wednesday.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from very first day has taken a stance that saving the humanity from COVID-19 was top most priority rather than saving the economy.

He also appealed to the people of Pakistan to avoid shopping in a rush to save themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19. “The precautionary measures and social distancing are only solution to remain save from the COVID-19,” he said.

In the meanwhile, speaking at a seminar on Palestine at Press club Islamabad on Wednesday, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari has said that Muslims were not responsible for any world war but Muslims are being punished.

Bokhari said that Israel wants to change the map of the world. He said that Zionist lobby is getting stronger and has strong influence on the United States and other world powers. “Muslims lack leadership and there seems to be no role of OIC and Arab League,” he said.

Bokhari said that the United Nation has become redundant for the Muslim countries. “The United Nation has a dual policy and standard,” he said.

He said that if there could be a European parliament then why not an Asian parliament. He said that he laid the foundation of Asian parliament and its office was established in the Senate of Pakistan.