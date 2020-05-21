KAAP, IsDB donate protective gear to PDMA KP

PESHAWAR: TheKing Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Programme for Charity Works (KAAP), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) donated Covid-19 emergency healthcare assistance to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement (RR&S), Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to combat spread of Covid-19.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Local Government Kamran Bangash was chief guest at the ceremony held at Local Government Secretariat, Peshawar.

Dr Farooq Jamil, Special Secretary Health, Tabassum, Director Relief, Sajid Imran, Director Rehabilitation, PDMA, IsDB Group Representative in Pakistan, Inamullah Khan, Project Manager Pakistan Mobile Clinic, Murat Kavakdan and representatives of the KP Health and RR&S Departments and media representatives were also present.

The IsDB representative gave a detail presentation about their programme.

He said that IsDB was working with Ministry of Economic Affairs and National Health Services to provide them financing of US$ 70 million for Covid-19 emergency response.

The IsDB Representative explained that KAAP, IsDB had allocated a grant of US$ 0.42 million for health emergency relief package for KP and Sindh provinces.

“We appreciate courage, compassion, and commitment of frontline doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and hope to provide them an enabling environment through provision of PPEs,” he added.

The KAAP, IsDB in collaboration with Health and RR&S departments have identified list of protective gears or PPEs for healthcare providers working in hospitals/health facilities and isolation wards designated for treatment of Covid-19 patients in KP.

The donation includes 17,500 disposable gowns, 1,200 N95 masks, 1,200 goggles, 17,500 latex examination gloves, 17,500 face masks, 17,500 disposable caps, 10,000 hand sanitizers, 40 infrared thermometer, 7,000 antiseptic soaps, 1,200 face shields, 8,000 bio hazard bags and 30,000 shoe covers.

Along with that KAAP-IsDB collaboration with PDMA is going to launch an awareness campaign to create public awareness through print, electronic and social media in KP and Sindh for the prevention of this pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser to Chief Minister on Local Government, Kamran Bangash thanked the KAAP, IsDB for the generous support extended to the KP government.

He said it would help the government in enhancing the safety of our healthcare professionals in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the provincial government was providing all possible support to the people and departments concerned in this hour of need.

Tabassum and Sajid Imran, Directors PDMA appreciated the timely emergency medical assistance of PPEs for the frontline healthcare providers and assured that it will be immediately provided to the hospitals, health facilities and isolation wards designated for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.