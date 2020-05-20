Train service to resume from Peshawar today

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Railways on Tuesday finalized arrangements for resuming the train service from today.

The Pakistan Railways in a statement said that new coaches had been fixed in all the trains to be made operational for the service. It added that new schedule had been issued for the service. The release said that only passengers with online tickets would be allowed to board the trains after following all the standard operating procedures (SoPs) specified by the government. It further said that staff members with entry passes would be allowed to enter the railway station premises only if they wear masks and gloves and possess sanitizers. The passengers were also required to fulfill these requirements.

The passengers were also required to maintain six feet distance during travel. The cafeteria and food stalls at the station would remain open, it said, adding that medical staff would remain on duty for 24 hours.