Wed May 20, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

NAB summons Miftah Ismail in LNG case today

Top Story

Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned former finance minister Miftah Ismail today (Wednesday) in an ongoing probe in LNG case. The NAB Rawalpindi in its call up notice to Miftah Ismail asked to appear before the Combined Investigation Team of NAB Rawalpindi today (Wednesday) to record his statement in LNG case. Earlier last week, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the Combined Investigation team of NAB Rawalpindi in LNG case and received a questioner with regard to LNG case.

