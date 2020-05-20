IAC, US varsities ink MoU

LAHORE:The Institute for Art and Culture, Lahore, (IAC) and the City of Austin, Texas, USA have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), to establish a collaborative relationship exploring art and culture education, professional services and creative industries, including fashion and textile. The formal bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two parties was envisioned to fulfill the outcomes for both parties, including creation of employment opportunities, expansion of foreign direct investment, contributions to fashion, arts and culture education. The growth of existing arts and other creative industries, strengthening educational and business development partnerships supporting the creative industries and increasing trade in goods and services related to apparel, textile, accessories and artisanal craft goods, will also be encouraged under this partnership. This MOU will be beneficial for not just the IAC, but cultural and creative industries of Pakistan that will have access to an international market and improve opportunities of revenue generation.