Virus quarantine curbs to be in place by early June: Shapps

LONDON: Quarantine restrictions for international travellers arriving in the UK will apply from early June, according to the Transport Secretary.

Grant Shapps told MPs a “blanket situation” will be in place initially but talks are ongoing about how they could be relaxed for countries with low Covid-19 rates.

Ministers want those arriving from overseas to quarantine for 14 days when they enter the UK, either in accommodation of their choice or provided by the Government if there are no other options.

Shapps also confirmed 43,500 airline staff have been furloughed and the aviation sector faces “quite a long tail” as it emerges from the crisis.

Approximately 20,000 British nationals are still in need of repatriation, the Cabinet minister added.

Huw Merriman, Conservative chairman of the Transport Committee, asked Shapps in the Commons if he would “consider air bridges so that those entering the UK from countries where the infection rate is below the rate of one would not be subject to quarantine”. “This will boost confidence in aviation travel and target safety where it’s most needed.”

Shapps replied: “Final details of the quarantine scheme will be released soon, come in early next month. It is the case we should consider further improvements – for example, things like air bridges enabling people from other countries who have themselves achieved lower levels of coronavirus infection to come to the country.

“So those are active discussions but will go beyond what will initially be a blanket situation.” Shadow transport minister Mike Kane earlier asked the Government to bring in an “aviation support package” for the sector.

Shapps, in his reply, said: “I can tell the House that there are 43,500 furloughed staff right now from the airlines alone, another 2,600 from airports, and I am very acutely aware of the job losses and proposed job losses for which we’re very concerned.”

He said work alongside the Treasury on an additional scheme of support for the aviation sector is “very much ongoing”. Shapps said: “It is true to say, of course, airlines and aviation in general is facing a particularly hard time – first into this crisis and with quite a long tail, we think, to come out of it.

“I’m working very closely therefore with my friend in the Department for Work and Pensions to support workers who lose their jobs as well.” On repatriation trips, Shapps said: “It is the case that there are still commercial, some commercial routes available, we’re keeping that international advice under constant review.

“We are still on a daily basis organising charter flights to bring the remaining overseas British nationals home. I think the number is at about 20,000 still to repatriate.”