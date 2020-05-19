Hussain offers to promote pro boxing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Olympian Syed Hussain Shah has offered his services to the Pakistan Professional Boxing League for promotion of the professional boxing in the country.

“I’ve seen the PPBL is making sincere efforts to promote professional boxing in Pakistan. I feel that boxing will make progress in Pakistan in days to come. I’m also ready to offer any sort of service for this purpose,” Hussain, who is professional boxing coach in Tokyo, said in a video message on Monday.

The 55-year-old Hussain said he knew the PPBL Chairman Syed Nauman Shah for the last 30 years and he has the calibre to lift professional boxing in Pakistan.

Hussain, a recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz, said he had come to know that Prime Minister Imran Khan in a recent meeting with the PPBL president had shown keen interest in professional boxing.

“I’m also thankful to the prime minister for his interest in the game of boxing. His interest in the game will be helpful in game’s promotion,” he added.