Corona test fees

It is beyond any shadow of doubt that our government is giving its best possible attention to the poor and downtrodden segment of our society. Its generous help and assistance, for giving a handsome amount of money and appropriate quantity of ration to them in their hard hours and difficult time is worth mentioning and deserves lavish praise. Despite being in hot waters and facing acute financial constraints, the government has granted them enough strength and support to bear the brunt of lockdown with due courage and determination.

At the same time, it looks strange and ridiculous rather callous to levy a huge amount for corona testing on all the subjects of our beloved country including the penniless and penuries. Justice demands that all the members of grant receiving families should be given full fee concession on all their corona tests or their test fees may automatically be paid through the government zakat fund.

Above all, the existing rate of test fee is still higher even for the commoners to get all the members of their family tested. Accordingly, all the suspected cases avoid their tests due to lack of resources. Hence, the pandemic is growing fast for not attending its real and serious causes. The government is therefore requested to please grant total fee exemption to the poor and reduce the overall rate of fee from Rs800 to Rs80 for the general public, which in turn would definitely help control the ferocious spread of the epidemic disease in the days to come.

Ch M Jamshaid Khan

Rawalpindi