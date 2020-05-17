PTI ministers using NAB for Opp’s victimisation: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s ministers hold press conferences to issue directions to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other government agencies for political victimisation of the opposition, especially the PML-N leaders.

The PML-N dared the PTI government to produce allotment letters of Imran Khan’s houses in Zaman Park in Lahore and Bani Gala in Islamabad to establish legitimacy of the properties.

“Under which law, the cabinet members can control or influence investigations,” questioned PML-N leaders Malik Ahmad Khan, Azma Bukhari, Attaullah Tarar and Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan in a press conference at party’s Model Town Secretariat on Saturday, held in response to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar’s press conference earlier in the day.

They alleged that all the investigations against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and other leaders were politically motivated. “Any decision given by NAB will be partial due to political involvement, which is against the orders of the Supreme Court in this regard,” they said and asked Shahzad Akbar whether he had ever read NAB proceedings, criminal procedures and bank documents.

They said Shahzad Akbar had made mockery of Pakistan’s laws. “We are ready to give answers to Shahzad Akbar’s 18 questions,” they said, adding that the PML-N leaders had never crossed the limits and were being victimised for serving the people and the country.

“We have full faith in Shahbaz Sharif’s leadership and his service to Punjab in particular and the country in general,” they said, adding that the government was framing fake cases and implicating Shahbaz Sharif on the basis of his personal business.

Azma Bukhari said the stage is set at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make arrests, but warned that any victimisation of the PML-N leaders would be met with strong reaction after Eidul Fitr.

“We are not doing any politics due to coronavirus, but Imran Khan’s confused policies had sacrificed over 800 lives, while the PTI government had already destroyed country’s economy even before Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Pakistan,” Azma said and alleged that Aleema Khan had given an affidavit, which depicted Imran Khan’s corruption in her name.

Now, she said, the PTI government was going to announce an IMF-dictated budget, which would destroy already reeling economy of Pakistan.

Attaullah Tarar said Shahzad Akbar had dropped his allegations of corruption worth billions to a few lakh rupees. “Shahbaz Sharif has paid a tax of Rs80 million, while Shahzad Akbar is ridiculously trying to hold

him accountable for Rs4.9 million,” he said and termed the allegations a white lie. He said the PTI government was completely silent over wheat and sugar heist and BRT corruption scandal.