LRC sporting activities to resume from June 7

LAHORE: The Lahore Race Club (LRC) will be resuming its sporting activities once a week from June 7 but with strict precautionary measures prescribed by the LRC authorities to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Chairman LRC Makhdum Syed Ahmed Mahmud informed ‘The News’ that it was testing time for the club after the Pakistan Derby 2020 but after proper measures there was not a single corona case in the club. He further stated that the activity will resume with Eid Cup. “We are going through hard and testing times after the Pakistan Derby, 2020 our sports activities are at halt. Our stringent measures have yielded great results as there is not a single Corona virus case within our four walls,” he said and added that now is time to move forward and follow some other countries example for resumption of sport activities for once a week but with strict precautions and conditions.

“Following the example of United Kingdom we have decided to ease down our strategy we have decided to resume our normal operations once a week on every Sunday with following conditions:-

‘Nobody above seventy (70) years old except the Stewards will be allowed to enter the Lahore Race Club. Nobody without wearing the gloves will be allowed. Nobody without wearing the face mask will be allowed. Everyone entering the Club premises will be tested for his body temperature. And social distancing of two meters will be enforced strictly by following the marks on the ground.’

“The measures being taken with the flow of information to general public to enable us of holding ‘Eid Cup’ on Sunday the 7th of June 2020 from 07:30 p.m. onwards,” said Mahmud. Earlier, Shahzad Akhtar informed that they are working of standard operating system (SOP) as prescribed by the government of Punjab and after their permission, then the activity will resume after Eid InshaAllah.

Another official of the LRC informed that most likely the races will be held on the last day of the ongoing month on Sunday, May 31 but without spectators and bookmakers, just to return to the path to resume the activity properly from June 7.