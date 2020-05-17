Prayer held for protection from virus

LAHORE : Ecumenical prayer was held for protection from coronavirus and economic crisis at Cathedral of Saint Marry in Multan.

On the occasion, heads of different churches, including Roman Catholic Church, FGA, Salvation Army, Bain El, New Jerusalem Church, Campus Crossed for Christ, Seventh Day Adventist and ARP were present. Bishop Roderick Leo Paul, Bishop of Multan Diocese of Church of Pakistan, organised the prayer and said, “We should pray to the Lord to end corona virus and restore economy of the country.” The prayer was held for the prosperity, progress and sovereignty of the country.

In addition, the prayer was also held for those who are infected with the coronavirus and for the souls of the people who have departed from this world because of coronavirus. It was prayed may God help or bestow blessings on doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who are fighting the war against the hidden enemy coronavirus.

They also prayed to God to show the right path to the miscreants who had illegally occupied the land of churches. At the end, prayer was held for farmers. The bishops prayed for unity among the heads of churches. Bishop Roderick Leo Paul hoped for unity for the welfare of the humanity and the country.