Confused students

In this ongoing situation, students are very confused regarding their exams and admissions. The education minister has made a clear statement that all the matric and intermediate exams have been cancelled. Many students are concerned that if no exam Will take place then what strategies will be used to determine the eligibility of students to move to the next grade. Students have many more questions like this: how will they continue their studies during the pandemic and how will they prepare for MDCAT, ECAT and NTS when all educational institute and academies have been closed.

In this pandemic situation, I simply suggest to our students that they should never let anyone create hurdles in the way of their dreams and goals. They must remain determined and never lose hope because all their queries will be resolved soon.

Zill-e-Huma

Rawalpindi