Four illegal housing societies sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Under the directions of the Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the FDA enforcement team sealed four unapproved housing schemes on Aminpur Road and demolished their illegal constructions.

The FDA enforcement team led by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya checked the legal status of different housing schemes being established on Aminpur Road and found that four housing schemes, including Faisal Villas at Chak 61/JB, Junaid Garden at Chak 58/JB, Hussain Block and Naveed Park at Chak 217/RB, were unapproved. The team immediately sealed these housing schemes and demolished their illegal structures. Meanwhile, the FDA enforcement team also took action against the three illegal Azafi Abadies being established on Samanabad Road. The illegal constructions were demolished after sealing these Azafi Abadies at Chak 233/RB.