324 passengers reach Multan from Muscat

MULTAN: As many as 324 Pakistanis reached Multan from Muscat in two flights. All the passengers went through the blood screening process. As many as 276 passengers were shifted to the Multan quarantine centre, 46 to different hotels and two to Nishtar Hospital. Earlier, upon landing at the Multan airport, the flights were disinfected. It is worth-mentioning that the Pakistani passengers were stranded there due to the suspension of flight operation in the wake of coronavirus.