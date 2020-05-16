Call to set up commission to probe surge in number of corona cases

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said that masses’ doubts regarding the corona patients were increasing as the patients suffering from cancer and other diseases were also being declared corona patients.

He demanded the government set up a national commission to probe into the fact in this regard, he said while addressing on the occasion of donating eight ventilators to the Surriya Azeem Hospital by Al-Khidmat Foundation Lahore.

Baloch said that corona was spreading with full speed. He said the people were unclear about a smart lockdown. Nobody would believe that at a time when the corona patients were only 400, the lockdown had been made strict but now when the corona patients had reached 40,000, lockdown had been eased.

Meanwhile, talking to a Kisan Board delegation which met him at Mansoora to apprise of their problems, Liaqat Baloch said the governments had been announcing different packages for the peasants and agriculture but they did not benefit from these.

The growers, he said, were left high and dry at the time of procurement of their crops wheat, rice and sugar cane. He suggested that the growers’ confidence would increase with the announcement of the procurement price of cotton. He urged the government to immediately arrange the procurement of two million bales of cotton to facilitate the growers.