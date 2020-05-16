2,066 pilgrims, others leave for hometowns from Faisalabad quarantine centres

FAISALABAD: As many as 2,066 pilgrims, members of a Tableeghi Jamaat and travellers and flight staff whose coronavirus report came negative had gone to their respective provinces and districts from the quarantine centres.

According to the district administration, 297 pilgrims, 68 Tableeghi Jamaat members, 1,619 passengers and 82 flight staff had left the quarantine centres.Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that smart samplings were also under way and so far 628 samples had been taken for tests. He appealed to the citizens to adopt precautionary measures against corona to save themselves and their families from the virus.