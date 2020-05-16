‘Pakistan can qualify for 2024 Olympics cycling event’

KARACHI: Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah has said if the state helps the federation the country has the capability to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in cycling.

“Yes, we have the potential to qualify for the 2024 Olympics if state is able to help us,” Shah told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“Look, India was behind Pakistan a few years ago. Now its cyclists have qualified for Olympics. It’s number one nation in the world in junior category because its federation has been backed fully by the state in its developmental projects,” Shah said.

“It has opened an academy in New Delhi in which it has kept around 250 riders permanently. The country’s top riders are trained there through qualified coaches both from home and abroad. Local coaches are given around 400,000 Indian rupees per head as monthly salary besides handing hefty amount to foreign coach who is giving instructions to the riders through video link,” Shah said.

“The academy’s riders also get education while living in the training centre,” Shah was quick to add.

“India has purchased 500 cycles,” Shah said.

“If we are able to establish a system as India has done then I am fairly sure we can easily qualify for the 2024 Olympics,” Shah said.

“What we need is a state grant of Rs200 million for the first two years. We will have to hire a foreign coach for two years. A good young coach can be hired within 8000 dollars salary range. He will need a car, good accommodation and other facilities,” Shah said.

“We will keep fairly young riders in our centre in Islamabad. In which category we will have to qualify for Olympics will be decided as per facilities. You know we don’t have velodrome. If we get an outdoor velodrome in Islamabad it may help us a lot in achieving our goals. It will cost the state Rs350 million,” Shah said.

“Infrastructure is very important, otherwise we will have to rely on road racing,” Shah said.

“In our four-year plan up to Olympics we will also need money for country-wide talent hunt. You know we need such boys who are strong enough. Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan can offer us such boys with huge strength. We will work on them, will give them maximum exposure. We have a huge talent but we need support,” Shah said.

“Working for Olympics will also eventually make Pakistan’s cycling stronger and we will also then get opportunities to compete for medals in other international events like Asian Games, Asian Championships and World Championships,” Shah said.

Shah said if Pakistan gets its momentum in cycling it will attract more talent and sponsors.

“Once we start delivering at the global level you will see everyone will start riding and we will see a different culture which we have lost in Pakistan. Cycling is very attractive and we can then engage big sponsors. What we need at the first step is huge state support,” Shah signed off.