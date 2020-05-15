To ensure law & order in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A joint flagmarch was staged here on Thursday by contingents of Punjab police, officers of Pak-Force, Rangers, Rescue 1122 officials and Civil Defence officers.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Cap (R) Anwarul Haq, SSP Operations Rawalpindi Tariq Wilayat and officers of Pak-Force and Rangers participate in the long march.

Flagmarch started from police lines went through Rawal Road, Chandni Chowk, Satellite Town, Saidpur Road, Banni, Jamia Masjid Road, Fawara Chowk, Bohar Bazar, Marrir Chowk and ended at Police Lines.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi Tariq Wilayat stated that joint flagmarch has been made to ensure law and order in the city in wake of prevailing holy month of Ramazan and Youm-e-Ali (RA).

All law enforcement agencies are united and committed against anti-social elements and defeat unitedly enemies of society and Pakistan.

Rawalpindi police is committed to ensure implementation on directives of the government against coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Dr Sohail Habib Tajik visited RA Bazar police station along with SP Pothohar Syed Ali, ASP Cantt Kamran Hameed and other senior police officials here on Thursday.

RPO also awarded cash rewards and appreciation certificates among head constable Imran Latif and Constable Faheem Asghar who had courageously arrested two robbers following exchange of fire on Wednesday evening in the jurisdiction of RA Bazar police station. RPO also distribute cash rewards and appreciation letters to SHOs of Westridg Police station, Naseerabad Police Station and RA Bazar Police Station for outstanding performance.

RPO Dr Sohail Habib Tajik stated that police officials performing best duties are worthy to be appreciated. “We are moving towards public policing and services of police officials will be appreciated and encouraged doing their best in service of public, he said.