Concerns raised over corona testing at Sindh govt’s labs

SUKKUR: Concerns were raised again over the Sindh government’s lab test reports on coronavirus as five days ago as many as 252 people were declared Covid-19 positive, including GDA MPA Syed Rashid Shah Rashdi, while after retesting from a private lab in Karachi, Rashdi was declared corona negative. After the report, some 152 corona positive patients got their retests from Agha Khan Lab, Karachi and 105 of them were declared virus negative. The people termed it a conspiracy against Dargah Pir Jo Goth and Pir Sahab Pagara, while some of Covid-19 positive patients had refused to go into quarantine centres. The News tried to contact deputy commissioner Khairpur and district health officer Khairpur for comments but both officers did not attend the call. The people of Pir Jo Goth said the conspiracy would get to its logical end soon. They said the PPP-led Sindh government was trying to victimise its political opponents through such tactics.