Govt enacted law to ensure women right of inheritance: PM

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said, “we have enacted a law to ensure women's right to inheritance; are committed to enforcing laws against child labour & in support of transgenders; filling in legislative gaps including on torture, protection of journalists & media professionals & our other human rights commitments”.

He noted that Pakistan's trade had benefited from the EU's GSP Plus agreement. “We intend to continue working to fulfil our commitments under the 27 Int Conventions we are party to, incl 6 Human Rights Conventions, & which are part of GSP Plus agreement. These commitments are beneficial for us”.

“Already, our Green initiatives incl our Billion Tree Tsunami & our Human Rights National Action Plan have been appreciated by the EU. As our trade & economy continue to benefit from GSP Plus we are committed to furthering our human rights commitments for the benefit of our ppl,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday approved in principle the establishment of the Pakistan Post pension fund.

The decision was taken here at the Pakistan Post employees pension meeting, which was attended by Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor to Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor for Institutional Reforms Dr. Ashrat Hussain, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch, Director General Pakistan Post Muhammad Aaqal Rana and other senior officials.

The meeting was informed that about 34 percent of Pakistan Post's budget expenditure was on pension, which was gradually increasing. The Pakistan Post has proposed setting up of pension fund, keeping in mind Malaysia's pension model on the prime minister's direction, the meeting was told. The establishment of the Pakistan Pension Fund aims to reduce the burden of pension burden on the government and ensure better management of employee pension issues.

The prime minister approved the creation of a committee comprising the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communications, Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the National Investment Trust, in order to establish and manage the proposed pension fund.

Murad Saeed gave briefing on reforms in the Pakistan Post and steps to make the institution a profitable institution and improve public services.

The prime minister was told that the agreement on the Digitalisation Project of Pakistan Post would be signed next week. “This initiative will enable Pakistan Post officials to serve the public by bringing in new technology,” he said. Due to digitalisation, Pakistan Post personnel will be provided with iPad and biometric verification tools.

The Pakistan Post has provided the pension of senior and retired employees at their homes for the first time, the communications minister said and added this initiative was being praised worldwide, including the United Nations. Pakistan Post was paying pension to pensioners before Eid. On the prime minister's directive, the post has identified 26 pieces of land, which have not been used so far, the communications minister said. The details of these plans will be presented to the Cabinet soon and they will be approved for positive purposes.

Prime minister appreciated the work of the Minister of Communications and his team on reforms in Pakistan Post. Advisor on Reforms informed the Prime Minister of the proposals for the pension of government employees as a whole.

The prime minister said that given the government's limited financial resources and increasing pension costs, the need is to ensure that the pension system is managed on the new lines to reduce the burden on the government where it is run better.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the importance of the parliamentarians keeping in constant touch with the public and resolving their problems quickly, saying the government will provide all possible resources.

Talking about the situation of the virus, the prime minister said that the legislators should encourage the public in their respective circles to take preventive measures to protect against the virus.

The prime minister also directed legislators in relation to prevention of profiteering and hoarding of essential goods in their respective constituencies and ensuring availability of food items to the public.

He observed this, as Member of National Assembly Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Member provincial assembly Punjab Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari, former MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz and member of National Assembly Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, former member National Assembly Chaudhry Ajaz Ahmed and Chief Whip Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present at the meeting.

The meeting discussed the overall situation of the coronavirus in the country, public welfare and development issues in the respective circles of Parliament.

Parliamentarians praised the prime minister's vision for preventing the virus and the government's efforts to provide relief to the poor and the working class, especially the poor, due to the lockdown's reasonable and balanced strategy.

Lawmakers briefed the prime minister and presented suggestions on the problems faced by the public in their respective constituencies and development projects. The meeting also discussed various proposals for the development of the agricultural sector.