Five policemen including SHO and SIO arrested for corruption

In an unusual incident, five policemen and two personnel of a secret agency were arrested by the Malir Cantonment police on Wednesday, while one policeman managed to escape before the arrest.

The Malir Cantonment police arrested their own five policemen, including the station house officer (SHO) and the station investigation officer (SIO), along with the secrete agency’s two personnel after the police found a huge cache of drugs and bribe in their possession.

According to Malir Cantonment police station’s sub-inspector Munir Ahmed, the seven men were arrested after a tip-off to the police. He said they conducted a raid at the Malir Cantonment Gate No. 2 near the NLC Hydrant and arrested Malir Cantonment SHO Inspector Waqar Arain, SIO Zahid Hussain, head constable Muharir Ejaz Ali, police constable Tariq Farooq posted to Gadap City police station, police constable Majid posted to Darakshan police station and the secrete agency’s two personnel, namely Khan Jalil and Islam Nawaz.

He said they found 13.5 kilogrammes of high-quality hashish, Rs215,000 cash and other valuables in their possession. He said head constable Ghulam Shabbir, who was posted to the Malir Cantonment police station, had managed to escape from the scene.

The police later registered an FIR No.138/20 against them. According to SI Munir Ahmed, the arrested police officers and policemen had released some drug dealers instead of nominating them in an FIR with other suspects, after getting heavy bribe and drugs from them while misusing their authorities.

He said when the police carried out the raid, the accused police officials and the secrete agency’s two personnel were busy in distributing cash and drugs among them. He said raids were being carried out to arrest the fugitive head constable.

After their arrests, Malir SP Tahir Noorani took notice of the incident and suspended all accused policemen and ordered a departmental inquiry against them. He also appointed Malik Faisal the new SHO of the Malir Cantonment police station. Further investigations are under way.