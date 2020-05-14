FJWU offers online counseling services

Rawalpindi : Counseling and Wellness Centre (CWC) at Fatima Jinnah Women University has initiated online counseling services for the students, faculty, staff and general population.

During this time of Covid-19 crisis where life has come to a halt, dealing with daily stressors associated with quarantine such as social isolation, work from home, extreme uncertainty, psychological distress, and health concerns can become overwhelming.

Our counselors would provide online counseling to anyone who may be struggling with emotional, psychological and social stressors during this pandemic. In addition counseling services would also be available for those affected by covid-19 and their families.

It is the vision of the Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Dr. Saima Hamid to support university staff, faculty students and the general public in this hour of need. The Vice Chancellor has set up a core team for the provision of online counseling for Fatima Jinnah Women University families and general public.

Dr. Irum Gull is the incharge of the Counseling and wellbeing center in FJWU. The principle idea behind online counseling is to sustain mental health of people during this difficult situation caused because of COVID 19 spread. In order to avail the services please send an email on the given email address. All the details about registration, assessment, and appointments would be provided through the email. After registration users would be referred to their counselors for online counseling sessions. Email for registration: [email protected]