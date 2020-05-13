FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will arrange a video link meeting between owners of private schools and Federal Educational Minister Shafqat Mehmood to resolve their immediate problems.

It was said by FCCI president Rana Sikandar Azam while addressing a meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on Private Schools here on Tuesday. The FCCI chief underlined the importance of education for the coming generations and said that we would endanger the future of our next generations through prolonged lockdown due to coronavirus. He said owners of schools were ready to operate their schools under proper safety measures.