People in Peshawar not bothered about SOPs as lockdown eases

PESHAWAR: People paid little heed to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) agreed upon between the government and traders as the lockdown was eased since Monday.

During the last two days of relaxation in lockdown long queues of cars were seen on roads particularly in the Peshawar Saddar where parking lots were full and cars were moving on main road bumper-to-bumper.

During a visit to Saddar bazaar it was observed that very little number of the customers or visitors were following the SOPs like keeping social distancing and wearing face masks. Though shopkeepers had put hand sanitizers on counters and most of them along with salesmen were wearing masks but nobody dared asking the customers to wear masks.

The unprecedented crowd at markets and bazaars and traffic flow on main roads like Saddar Road, Grand Trunk Road and University Road, Dilazak Road, Bara Road and Kohat Road showed the people had purchasing power and they were not afraid of contracting the Covid-19.

Despite rapid increase in the number of deaths toll due to coronavirus and rise in new cases people are yet to take the issue seriously by adopting protective measures. This carelessness on the part of general public as well as government policy of ease might lead to an outburst in the number of coronavirus cases.

Videos on social media from different parts of the country suggest that people have not taken the problem seriously and have been taking it for granted. It can be a weakness on the part of government or lack of interest by the public but such a situation might lead towards a catastrophe.

So far the relaxation observed on ground is disappointing and can be disastrous instead of relief for the masses. Though government spokesmen have warned of returning to lockdown if the people did not adopt precautionary measures and follow the SOPs, the administration should be on high alert to see how traders respond to the customers carelessness and how serious and cooperative they are towards the official protocols. Although people in rural areas neither avoid hand-shakes nor use mask or sanitizers those in urban localities are two steps ahead in carelessness especially in keeping social distancing.