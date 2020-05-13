LHC issues notice to NAB on bail plea of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to respond on May 28 to a bail petition filed by Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year-old property matter.

A division bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Tuesday.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, on behalf of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, argued before the court that the present bail petition had been filed on fresh grounds. He stated that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been sent to jail on judicial remand and he was no longer required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client as he was no longer required for investigations. Subsequently, the bench issued notices to the NAB for May 28 and sought a reply to the petition.

At this stage, Amjad Pervaiz told the bench that the bureau had also summoned then-Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with the case but he had not joined the investigations yet.

The LHC had previously rejected two petitions filed by Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and his wife challenging his arrest and physical remand.

Meanwhile, an accountability court extended the Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief’s judicial remand until June 1. Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings. However, jail authorities did not produce Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before the court due to Covid-19 protocols.