Two corona patients among seven die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Two corona patients and five others died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Monday. However, the Nishtar Hospital doctors could not explain the cause of death of five other patients and said that they were reexamining the causes behind the death of corona negative patients. The corona patients who died were Sakina Bibi, 73, and Muhammad Ali, 80, of Multan. The other five patients who lost their lives at the hospital were Aun Muhammad, 65, Khalid, 53, Muhammad Yousaf, 55, Muhammad Saleem, 50, of Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Yousaf, 55,and Bashir Ahmad. Meanwhile, the Nishtar Hospital administration discharged three corona suspects after getting their negative report. They are Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Mohsin and Rizqa. Meanwhile, a special PIA flight brought back 215 stranded Pakistanis to Multan from Sharjah on Monday. When the plane landed at the Multan Airport, the flight was disinfected and the passengers and crew members went through a screening process

and later shifted quarantined. On the other hand, 26 doctors resumed their duties in their respective wards after recovering from coronavirus. The doctors and paramedic staff were tested corona positive after they had contracted it while treating a patient.